New Photo Of Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana, Jack Farthing As Prince Charles OUT!

Spencer is an upcoming drama film starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales. The makers shared the first look at the actor in character in January 2021, which excited the fans. Now, they have dropped a brand-new photo from the set along with news of another actor joining the team in a pivotal role.

Second Image of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer movie out; Jack Farthing to play Prince Charles

Production and distribution company Neon has released a new picture of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer movie. This gives a clear look at Stewart resembling the former princess of Wales. She is seen posing with a smirk and highlighting her sapphire ring. Take a look at the image below.

Along with the second look, Deadline revealed that Spencer movie has found its Prince Charles. Poldark actor Jack Farthing will be portraying the Prince of Wales. He joins Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout).

Official 'Spencer' synopsis

December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage have long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER. pic.twitter.com/ldpNLOGhOt — NEON (@neonrated) January 27, 2021

Spencer is directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Neruda) and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). The movie is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film, and Paul Webster (Atonement) for Shoebox Films. The shooting has been taking place in Germany, before moving to the United Kingdom.

The plot of Spencer revolves around Princess Diana’s very emotional journey as she decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. The movie depicts how calm and composed Princess Diana was even after all the rumors of affairs and divorce came her way. The shooting for the movie began in January 2021 and is expected to release some time this year.

Promo Image Source: neonrated Twitter