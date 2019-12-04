'Planet Of The Apes' New Movie Under Works With 'Maze Runner' Director Wes Ball?

A new Planet of the Apes movie is under works by Fox and Disney. According to a leading media portal’s report, Wes Ball, the director of The Maze Runner franchise, has been roped in for this new venture. Read on to know more about this new film and the details that have been revealed in this report.

New Planet of the Apes movie in the pipeline

The 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes was a huge success. The original 1968 film and the 2011 reprise both managed to woo the audience with their take on the primates taking over the world. But now, according to a leading media portal’s report, Fox and Disney are to set to make a new movie regarding them taking over once again.

According to this report, Maze Runner trilogy director Wes Ball has been chosen to make this film titled Apes. But it is still unclear whether Apes will follow the storyline of the 2011 franchise or will it be a completely new take on the basic concept. Wes Ball’s Maze Runner trilogy grossed $1 billion worldwide with its ticket sales. The films were made in a modest budget and still managed to entertain the audience. Maze Runner director Wes Ball is also collaborating with Dinsey+ for several other projects.

The original 1968 film Planet of the Apes was based on a novel written by French writer Pierre Boulle. Planet of the Apes starred Charlton Heston. Heston, an astronaut, lands on a planet and discovers that an advanced race of apes is ruling over underdeveloped primitive humans. The film’s infamous twist was a game-changer for the film. In the end, Charlton’s character realises that he is actually on Earth and his planet has suffered an apocalyptic war resulting in the apes taking over.

