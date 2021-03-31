New 'Shadow And Bone Trailer' Shows A Young Girl Discovering Power Of Light; WATCH

Shadow and Bone is an upcoming fantasy series on Netflix. It is an adaptation of two book series - one with the same name and another being Six of Crows - both written by Leigh Bardugo. The teaser trailer and posters have excited the fans about the show. Now, a new Shadow and Bone trailer has been dropped.

New 'Shadow and Bone' trailer shared by Netflix

The makers have released a new Shadow and Bone trailer giving more glimpse at the series. It starts with Alina Starkov getting to known that she has a mysterious power. General Kirigan / The Darkling takes her on a mission to destroy the fold. Meanwhile, dark forces conspire against her as she unleashes extraordinary power. Alina is seen in a place where she begins to learn and understand her powers with a help of an old lady. Her dynamics with Malyen Orestev can also be seen.

The video is packed with mysterious powerful beings, action, and adventure. It highlights Alina’s power and her importance to change the fate of her war-torn world. The series is set to premiere on April 23, 2021. Check out the new Shadow and Bone trailer below.

Official Shadow and Bone plot

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive

Shadow and Bone cast have Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Amita Suman as Inej, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Simon Sears as Ivan, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Julian Kostov as Fedyor, Luke Pasqualino as David, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie, and Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia. It is created by Eric Heisserer for Netflix. The series is expected to have eight episodes.

Promo Image Source: Netflix YouTube