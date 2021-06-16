New Stills Of 'Never Have I Ever' Out Ahead Of Season 2 Release, Fans Say 'can't Wait'

Fans of the popular Netflix series Never Have I Ever are gearing up for the second season of the comedy-drama show. Creator Mindy Kaling recently took to her social media account and officially announced the release date of Never Have I Ever season 2, which is July 15, 2021. While new episodes are still a month away, new posters of the popular teen show were released on Netflix India's Instagram handle yesterday, which has got fans all the more excited for the second instalment of the series.

Never Have I Ever season 2 posters released

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India recently shared two new motion posters of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer Never Have I Ever season 2. In the first poster, both the lead male actors in the series, Paxton, portrayed by Darren Barnet, and Ben Gross, played by Jaren Lewison can be seen eyeing Devi as she smiles at the camera while the second image show Devi, played by Maitreyi, posing and smiling away with her two best friends Eleanor and Fabiola. The caption of the post read, "A reminder that Devi has two people vying for her affection and we have *does intense calculation* zero. Feel free to send admin some love in exchange for these posters from the new season of Never Have I Ever 🥺".

Fan reactions on Never Have I Ever season 2 posters

Fans of the coming-of-age comedy teen drama are desperately waiting for the release of season 2. They took to the comments section and expressed their excitement about the same and were also divided over team Paxton or Team Ben. While one of Netflix India's followers stated that "Omggg the UN girl in season 1 just became the most popular girl in season 2😂", another one commented saying, "Can't wait to see you guys in the next season ❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Never Have I Ever cast

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy-drama television series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role. Other actors in the popular series are Poorna Jaganathan, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani among others. The comedy series is partially based on Kaling's childhood in the Boston area. It premiered on Netflix on April 27, 2020, and is about an Indian American high school student dealing with the death of her father.

