New 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer Shows Team Using Their Powers And More Action; Watch

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming superhero movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Written and directed by James Gunn, the first trailer of the film was released a few days ago and received appreciation from the viewers. Now the makers have dropped a second The Suicide Squad trailer.

New The Suicide Squad Green Band trailer out

Warner Bros. Pictures has shared a fresh The Suicide Squad trailer, following Godzilla vs Kong's debut in the United States of America. It features several new sequences and is packed with action. It starts with focusing on the team on the mission. The video then shows how the villains were in jail and got on board to become a task force for 10 years of reduction in their sentence with a chip in their head.

The “rebellion” group then goes on the deadly mission. The video has explosives, guns, and more fight scenes. It gives a glimpse at the villains using their distinctive superpowers. Check out The Suicide Squad trailer 2 below.

The Suicide Squad official plot

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad cast Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney as they reprise their characters as Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, and Captain Boomerang, respectively. Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackheart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi and Sylvester Stallion also feature in the movie. The film is currently set to arrive in theatres on August 6, 2021.

