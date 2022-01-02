New Year 2022: Jennifer Lopez To Miley Cyrus, Here's How Hollywood Stars Wished Their Fans

Celebrities from Hollywood took to their social media handles and wished their fans on New year's eve, with the hope that 2022 kicks off on a better note, as 2021 ended on a sour note due to a sharp rise in Covid cases. Let's take a look at how they wished their fans-

1. The Boy Next Door actress Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for her fans and well-wishers. Starting the note with an optimistic message she wrote, "In this new year, I hope you live louder," adding a positive note, "this is your year." Here take a look at Jennifer's story-

2. Miley Cyrus organised a New Year’s Eve Party, hosted by Miley and Pete Davidson. ”The live special aired Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET on NBC, with a Livestream on Peacock. Sharing the same and wishing all her fans, the When I look at you singer captioned the post as "Last night was all for YOU. Thank you for watching #MileysNewYearsEveParty." Here take a look at her post -

3. Kim Kardashian

Kim took to her Instagram handle and shared a pouting selfie. She looked stunning in the black sportswear and her braided hairstyle complemented her overall look. Wishing her fans a New year Kim captioned the picture as, "Happy New Year! I pray that this will be your best year yet! Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health! 2022." Here take a look at her post:

4. Selena Gomez shared a throwback picture of herself as she wished her fans. Gomez wrote, "Happy new year. Let's remember to take care of one another and start the year right." Here take a look at her story-

5. Actress Nicole Kidman shared a picture of firework celebrations and wished her fans a happy new year. Here take a look at her story-

6. Sarah M Gellar was all in a festive and celebratory mood as the actress shared a selfie wearing a new year headgear and wished her fans New Year. Here take a look at her story-

7. Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and penned a sweet note to greet her fans on New year's eve. Khloe wrote-:"Happy 2022! be kind to us all."Here take a look-

