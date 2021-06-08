Newlyweds Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Go On First-ever Date Night As A Married Couple

After tying the knot in a secret wedding last month, newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez recently stepped out for a date night, which marked their first-ever public appearance since their nuptials. The man and wife enjoyed their date night with a couple of friends over the weekend at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant inside Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California. Thus, read on to find out all the details about Ariana and Dalton's date night and how it went.

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez were "giddy" throughout their dinner date

Following Ariana and Dalton's wedding, the newlyweds hosted their friends for a long dinner and spent the entire evening last Saturday, i.e. June 5, 2021, at the Los Angeles-based eatery, revealed a report by E! News. An insider told the online portal that the lovebirds did not shy away from putting their romance on display during the outing as they're currently basking in post-marriage bliss. It was also revealed that the Positions hitmaker and her darling husband were "giddy" throughout the date and were all-things cuddly the entire time.

The source also described Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's loved-up date night and stated that one could tell how much they were in love and happy in each other's presence. Furthermore, the report also suggested that not only Ariana and Dalton but their friends were also really elated to meet the renowned Austrian chef, Wolfgang Puck. Now, yesterday, Wolfgang also posted a photograph with the celebrity couple and their friends on his Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for them. The 71-year-old wrote, "Always a pleasure in having good company at @hotelbelair! Thank you for coming by! (sic)".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ariana and Dalton said "I do" in an intimate Christian wedding ceremony on May 15, 2021, which was kept a secret from everyone except for their beloved ones. Soon after Ariana Grande's photos from her in-home wedding to the real estate agent surfaced on social media, they took netizens by surprise and also went on to make global headlines. In less than a week from now, they will be celebrating their one-month anniversary post marriage on June 15.

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM

