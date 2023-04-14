Next Goal Wins Poster Out: Taika Waititi Gives Glimpse Of 'least Cynical Film'

Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker Taika Waititi recently announced his upcoming film. The film titled Next Goal Wins will hit the theatres on November 17. The Oscar-winning filmmaker surprised fans by dropping the film's poster.

The poster showcased the soccer team sitting in a bus. Sharing the poster on Twitter, he said that the soccer comedy is his 'least cynical film' till now. He wrote, "Next Goal Wins. Based on a true story. A sports film I made about a sport I know nothing about. My least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone. Imagine that? In theaters November 17th. #nextgoalwins @searchlightpics @nextgoalwinsfilm #polynesia BE HAPPY!.”

Next Goal Wins. Based on a true story. My least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone. Imagine that?

In theaters November 17th. #nextgoalwins @searchlightpics @NextGoalFilm #polynesia

BE HAPPY. pic.twitter.com/ochMMuryZk — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 12, 2023

Talking about the film, Taika said, "Years ago, I watched it and couldn't believe I'd never heard of this story before. I'd never made a sports film before, and I really wanted to try that out. It's about a sport I don't know that much about. Rugby is the national sport in New Zealand, but it's about underdogs, and I just love underdog stories."

"Most of my films are about people who live on the margins, or are a little bit left out, and it just fit right in for me. It's a true story, but it's got all the elements that all the great sports films have. It's basically the Cool Runnings of soccer," he added.

More about Next Goal Wins

Taika Waititi's directorial Next Goal Wins revolves around a Dutch soccer coach who is in charge of the worst soccer team. The film depicts the relationship between the coach and his team. Michael Fassbender will be essaying the role of the coach in the film. Apart from him, the movie stars Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, Jaiyah Saelua, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Semu Filipo, and Rachel House among others.