Nicholas Hoult Set To Join Anya Taylor Joy In Upcoming Film Titled, 'The Menu'

Nicholas Hoult is all set to join Anya Taylor Joy in an upcoming film titled, The Menu. The upcoming film will be produced by Searchlight Pictures and will also involve members from the creative team of the satirical comedy-drama series, Succession. Read on to find out more about the upcoming film -

Nicholas Hoult joins the cast of 'The Menu' with Anya Taylor Joy

According to several reports, Nicholas Hoult is all set to join the cast of The Menu which will also star The Queen's Gambit actress, Anya Taylor Joy. The film will be directed by executive producer Mark Mylod and will be based on a screenplay written by Will Tracey and Seth Reiss. The film will also reportedly include many members of the creative team of the tv show, Succession.

Screenwriter Tracey wrote the episode "Tern Haven," for Succession whereas Reiss is a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Succession's executive producer Adam McKay will also produce the upcoming film, along with Betsy Koch. According to a report by TheCollider, The Menu will be a "dark comedy thriller that follows a young couple who travel to a remote island and eat at an exclusive restaurant".

Adding to the description, the report also states, "On the opulent menu, they find that the chef has prepared some shocking surprises. The logline is suitably obscure in both an interesting and weird way." The report further states that La La Land actress Emma Stone was originally set to star in place of Anya Taylor Joy, however, she was replaced some time ago. The cast members for the upcoming film also include Ralph Fiennes and Hong Chau.

More about Nicholas Hoult's upcoming projects

Nicholas Hoult was last seen in the film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which was directed by Taylor Sheridan, along with Angelina Jolie and Aiden Gillen. Hoult also starred in Hulu's comedy-drama series, The Great, which is loosely based on the rise to power of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. Hoult is set to reprise his role as Emperor Peter III in the upcoming second season of the show, which Hulu renewed in July 2020.

