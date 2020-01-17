Nicholas Hoult's Best On-screen Roles In His Illustrious Hollywood Career

Nicholas Hoult is a popular English actor who has worked in British as well as American films. He started his career as a child artist and made his screen debut in the film Intimate Relations which released in the year 1996. Having done numerous films, Nicholas Hoult gained wide popularity and praise for his role in a teenage drama series called Skins. In that, he played the role of Tony Stonem. Having bagged several awards, Nicholas has given some terrific performances. Here is a list of the actor’s best movies in his illustrious Hollywood career. Read on.

Best Nicholas Hoult movies

X-Men Series

The X-Men series is an American superhero film based on fictional heroes from comic books created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Nicholas Hoult played the role of the beast or Hank McCoy in the movie. This became one of his most commercially successful movies. He gained a lot of recognition from this role of his.

Mad Max

Mad Max is a post-apocalyptic epic action film directed by George Miller. Starring alongside Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, this is another very popular film of Nicholas Hoult. It brought him a lot of critical acclaim and his role was well received by the audience.

A Single Man

This is an American film that is based on a novel by Christopher Isherwood. Starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore along with Nicholas Hoult, the movie received a lot of critical acclaim. Nicholas Hoult in this film portrays the character of a young student who develops an unusual bond with his professor. Nicholas bagged the British Academy Film Awards for the rising star for his role in this film.

About a Boy

About A Boy stars Hugh Grant as the lead hero and Nicholas Hoult as a child actor. The movie shows a sweet bond between the two and revolves around how the two feel about having the other one in their life. Nicholas Hoult received a lot of critical acclaim for this movie.

Image credits: Nicholas Hoult Instagram

