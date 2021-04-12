Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Expecting Twin Boys; Latter Calls Them 'miracle Babies'

On April 12, Abby De La Rosa took to her Instagram handle and dropped several pictures from her latest maternity photoshoot. The pictures feature herself and Nick Cannon. In the picture, Abby can be seen posing with Nick and flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the portraits, she informed her Insta family that the couple will be welcoming twin boys soon.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa to welcome twin boys

In the pictures, Nick appeared shirtless, flaunting several tattoos on his arms. He can be seen wearing black trousers and a black bandana. Abby can be seen donning a white outfit. As for the caption, Abby penned a long note announcing about the twin boys. She wrote, “Our dearest sons- my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels”.

“I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support”, she added. Abby concluded, “No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for ‘you’! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both”. She further tagged the photographer, the videographer and makeup artists.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop congratulatory comments. A fan commented, “Beautiful! God bless you and your family, sis! You ooze beauty!”. Another one wrote, “Such a beautiful pic all around! Love you Mopida”. A netizen commented, “Nick Cannon is an Amazing father in support of all his children...” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “You look beautifullllll”.

Nick Cannon welcomed his fourth child in the month of December 2020. Nick and Brittany Bell, also share Golden, a three-year-old. The Masked Singer host is also a parent to nine-year-old twins- son, Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

