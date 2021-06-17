Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins, Fans React To Their Babies' Names

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have recently welcomed twin boys. The new mom and professional DJ announced the news in her Instagram post. She wrote that they have named their babies, Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon. De La Rosa can be seen holding on to them in a video.

This happy news saw many people congratulating Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa on the new addition to their family. However, the names of Nick Cannon's twins amazed several netizens, along with the fact that they are his fifth and sixth kids, including another set of twin. Check out a few reactions.

Fans react to Nick Cannon's kids with Abby De La Rosa

Judging others isn't part of my personal development journey (well except for trump, he I will forever judge 😒) but I got questions for Nick Cannon who now has a son named Zillion Heir. The other twin is named Zion Mixolydian. Sir. 🤨 — Stop the occupation. #freepalestine 🇵🇸 (@nadiaexama) June 17, 2021

These women need to stop letting Nick Cannon name their children https://t.co/X4TR2lBw1h — Mask Up (@_afro_politan) June 17, 2021

Nick cannon had twins 🤗🤗 — Queenbea (@1Queen_bea) June 17, 2021

Nick cannon has two sets of twins?😭 — Umwaiche wa Delilah (@KukuuyaKhadijah) June 17, 2021

Who keeps allowing Nick Cannon to name his children? — Glenn Cocoa (@GlennCocoaButtr) June 17, 2021

Nick Cannon named one of his twins Zillion Heir. He needs to be stopped — TRB (@TaylorReneeeB) June 16, 2021

ZILLION HEIR? Nick cannon needs jail pic.twitter.com/rCDTX0qX25 — Cooch Hall (@guinep_paltrow) June 16, 2021

Congrats brother @NickCannon on your new additions!!! — Country Boy (@CountryBoy3000) June 16, 2021

So Nick cannon really had another set of twins? 😂😂 — C O N C Y (@ConcyDaBoss) June 17, 2021

S/o to nick cannon for repopulating the earth. — Nori J (@092814j) June 17, 2021

Congratulations to Nick Cannon on his new twins whose names I knew would be something I was incapable of retyping. 😅 pic.twitter.com/BdgWCuxSg1 — Sassbox Grand Supreme (@MissSassbox) June 17, 2021

Abby De La Rosa's video with her Nick Cannon's twins babies

How many Kids does Nick Cannon have?

Nick Cannon married Mariah Carey in 2008. She gave birth to fraternal twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott, in 2011. They separated after six years of marriage. In 2017, Cannon had a son, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, with model Brittany Bell. They welcomed their daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon in 2020. Now, with twin boys from DJ Abby de la Rosa, Nick Cannon has a total of six children.

IMAGE: NICK CANNON AND HIABBYDELAROSA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.