Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins, Fans React To Their Babies' Names

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have been blessed with twin babies. However, the names of their kids have left fans in splits. Check out their reactions.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have recently welcomed twin boys. The new mom and professional DJ announced the news in her Instagram post. She wrote that they have named their babies, Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon. De La Rosa can be seen holding on to them in a video. 

This happy news saw many people congratulating Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa on the new addition to their family. However, the names of Nick Cannon's twins amazed several netizens, along with the fact that they are his fifth and sixth kids, including another set of twin. Check out a few reactions. 

Fans react to Nick Cannon's kids with Abby De La Rosa

 

Abby De La Rosa's video with her Nick Cannon's twins babies 

How many Kids does Nick Cannon have?

Nick Cannon married Mariah Carey in 2008. She gave birth to fraternal twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott, in 2011. They separated after six years of marriage. In 2017, Cannon had a son, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, with model Brittany Bell. They welcomed their daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon in 2020. Now, with twin boys from DJ Abby de la Rosa, Nick Cannon has a total of six children.

IMAGE: NICK CANNON AND HIABBYDELAROSA INSTAGRAM

