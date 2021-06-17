Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins; Latter Reveals Their Names

On Thursday, Abby De La Rosa took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video to announce the arrival of her and American rapper-comedian Nick Cannon's twin boys. While sharing a "no sound" video, in the caption, Abby shared the details of their twins' birth. The caption read, "JUNE 14TH, 2021 / Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon". She further hashtagged "My world" and "twin boys".

In the short video clip, Abby De La Rosa can be seen in the hospital bed adoring her twins in her arms. Interestingly, the newborns were wrapped in blue and pink blankets, while Abby wore a white robe and animal-print head wrap. She also shared a picture of her twin babies' little hands on the story session. On the other hand, The Masked Singer participant has not shared the news on his verified social media handle, yet.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcome their twin boys

A peek into Abby De La Rosa's Instagram

Interestingly, Abby De La Rosa was active on social media during her pregnancy to keep the rapper's fans updated. Three months before the birth of their twins, the couple had revealed that they are expecting. In a brief note, written back in April 2021, Abby asserted, "Our dearest sons- my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angel".

She had further added, "I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support”, she added. Abby concluded, “No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for ‘you’! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both". However, all the old posts from her media feed have been removed now.

