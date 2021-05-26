Nick Cannon Asks Fans To 'stay Tuned' Amid Speculations Of A Fourth Baby

On May 25, 2021, Nick Cannon took to his official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture featuring himself and a young girl. He asked his fans to 'stay tuned' amid the speculations about him and Alyssa Scott expecting their first child together. In the picture, he can be seen interviewing the young girl. The place tagged in the picture is Harlem.

Nick Cannon's fourth baby to be welcomed soon?

In the picture, Nick can be seen dressed in a grey turtle-neck sweatshirt which he paired with a black leather jacket and black trousers. The candid picture is captured while the rapper was interviewing the young girl. As for the caption, Nick wrote, "Friends and family smiling every day... '#staytuned'".

As soon as Nick dropped the picture, many Insta users reacted to his post in the comments section. A user commented, "Interesting photo". Another one wrote, "Baby Daddy of the year". A netizen commented, "because you beautiful and wonderful God bless your family". Another one wrote, "Nice bro" with a praising hands emoticon.

Recently, according to People, Nick and Alyssa confirmed the news in a deleted Instagram post. This would be Nick Cannon's seventh child and his fourth in a year. Alyssa appeared on Nick's Wild 'N Out show. According to the reports, the former posted several snaps from her recent nude maternity photo shoot last week (which has been deleted). She captioned the picture with the name they decided for her baby boy. The child will be Alyssa's second one. She first announced the pregnancy in the month of January with a since-deleted picture where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. She captioned it, "Let's all gasp together. So Excited!! Baby #2 on the way!" with a laughing-out-loud face emoticon.

Furthermore, Nick Cannon is also expecting twins with Abby De La Rosa, who confirmed the news of her pregnancy with a maternity photoshoot. In the portraits, the rapper appeared shirtless. Brittany Bell shared Nick Cannon's kids- Powerful Queen and Golden (3-year-old). Moreover, the rapper also shared 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

IMAGE: NICK CANNON'S INSTAGRAM

