Nick Cannon Asserts Monogamy Isn't Healthy; 'It Gets Into Space Of Selfishness & Owners'

American rapper and comedian Nick Cannon has been making headlines these days for conceiving his 8th child with model Bre Tiesi. The talk host shares eight children with five different women one of which is the popular singer, Mariah Carey, who shares two kids with the comedian. In his latest interview, Cannon has talked about why he thinks monogamy is not 'healthy'.

Nick Cannon: 'I don’t think monogamy is healthy'

During his interview at Dr Laura Berman's The Language of Love podcast via Just Jared, Nick Cannon shared his thoughts on monogamy, "I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership." The actor also commented on marriages and how he despises the legality of such bonds, saying "Married is not single. When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant’ … you’re not single."

Cannon further shared that the kind of relationship he would prefer, was one with trust and integrity without the interference of any governmental institution. He stated, "You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy."

Earlier this month, the comedian confirmed that they were expecting a son. They marked the occasion with a baby shower. The announcement was made on his Nick Cannon Show by displaying a snap from the baby shower, terming it the 'pic of the day.' He said, "I have a lot of children and I love them all dearly. Every single one is special. The love that you have for the child, whether the child is here, no longer here, whether it is a child that is grown, or a child that is about to be born, that's passionate, it doesn't matter how many you have, there is this unconditional love, this godly-like love."

Sharing a video from the baby shower, Bre Tiesi wrote, "My son. Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you."

Image: AP