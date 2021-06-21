Nick Cannon Expecting Child With Model Alyssa Scott? The Latter Confirms Via Her IG Post

Nick Cannon is reportedly about to become a father to yet another child, which he is expecting with his model girlfriend, Alyssa Scott. It so happened that gone Fathers Day, Scott shared a picture that saw the father of the child holding on to his baby mama's baby bump. As per a report on People magazine, it is a baby boy and the fourth child that Cannon is expecting this year. The image which was a part of Scott's Instagram stories feed can be found below.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's now-deleted Instagram Stories on maternity:

Image: Nick Cannon's Instagram

As reported earlier, the upcoming baby boy is going to be Nick Cannon's seventh child and fourth this year alone. A few months ago, Alyssa Scott had shared a few maternity pictures of herself, during which she kept mum about the identity of the child's father. Sometime after that, Cannon himself went on to confirm that he will be welcoming a baby boy who will go by the name of Zen S. Cannon. A few days ago, Abby De La Rosa welcomed two of Cannon's children into this world. The name of those two children are Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon. The image can be found below.

A little about Nick Cannon's children with Mariah Carey:

Mariah Carey, who was Nick Cannon's wife for eight years (2008-2016) co-parents Cannon's firstborn, namely Moroccan and Monroe. Also, as reported earlier, the musician had lost a child but chose to not divulge further details regarding the same. As of this writing, both Moroccan and Monroe are all 10 years of age. A picture of the family can be found below.

As far as further information regarding Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's child is concerned, not a lot is known about the same. Details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. Additionally, information regarding the due month of the child is awaited as well.

