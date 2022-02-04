As Nick Cannon's ex Alyssa Scott recently penned a note reacting to the news of the rapper becoming a father yet again, the rapper issued an apology to her and everyone who was involved in the buzz that he is having his 8th kid when he lost a son a while ago. He took full responsibility for the same and even mentioned that he wished to protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all his kids.

Many of his fans took to his social media post and hailed him for taking the responsibility and even mentioned how much they respected him.

Nick Cannon takes 'full responsibility for everything'

Nick Cannon recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of himself with a note reacting to the buzz around the announcement of his eighth baby. He even confessed how he was hesitant to reveal the baby news so soon after he and his ex Alyssa Scott lost their 5-month-old son. He stated, “This was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this? I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with [Alyssa], and Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media.”

Adding to it, he also revealed that losing his baby earlier and announcing his baby now were two completely separate moments in his life, and promised to be more understanding, caring, and compassionate going further. Cannon also confessed how he was grieving the loss of their son every single day and assured that he will be going to love his new child as well.

“Grieving is a process and I’m still grieving each and every single day and myself and Alyssa, our family, we still deal with that. We lost a child and it was a sincere, and still is a sincere and real situation. And I love her. I love my son Zen and I always will. And I’m going to love my new child and I’m going to love every child.”, he wrote.

In the caption, he also mentioned that he knows he can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions and assured to protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all of his children. The caption read, "I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all of my children…I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions. I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I will do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day.” (sic)

Numerous fans took to the comment section and applauded Nick Cannon for being accountable and asked him to take some time to allow himself to heal during this time. Take a look-

Image: AP