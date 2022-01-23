Nick Cannon Remembers 5-month-old Son Month After His Death; 'missing My Little Dude'

Nick Cannon, who is hosting the popular talk show The Nick Cannon Show, took to his social media to pay a tribute to his infant son, shared with beau Alyssa Scott, who passed away last month. The five-month-old baby, who was the seventh child of the comedian/actor, died of a malignant tumour in his brain. Cannon's late child was diagnosed with high-grade glioma, a rare form of cancer when he was merely two-month-old.

Nick Cannon remembers Zen

Taking to his Instagram, the 41-year-old rapper shared a picture with his five kids, including his twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife singer Mariah Carey. In the caption, the actor mourned the loss of his child and stated that he still misses him. He wrote, ''Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight''.

He further added, ''To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord”. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!'', Fans and friends of the actor shared their love and support as one fan wrote, ''He will forever be with you always watching over you!!'' while another netizen wrote, ''God is with you, Alyssa and your families. Sending you love 💗, light ✨and prayers ''

For the unversed, Nick Cannon's son, Zen, passed away on December 5 last year. Ex-model and Zen's mother Alyssa Scott shared an emotional tribute to her late son by sharing a video and writing, ''Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me.''

She continued, ''A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t. And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister.. By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up. It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity. 6•23•21 - 12•5•21''.

Image: Instagram/@nickcannon