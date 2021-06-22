Nick Cannon Set To Welcome His Seventh Baby; Here's His Views On Relationships & Marriage

On Father's Day 2021, Alyssa Scott's post confirmed that Nick Cannon is all set to welcome his seventh child. Alyssa's baby boy would mark Nick Cannon's fourth child this year. Nick Cannon's girlfriend Alyssa posted a picture of her and the father of her child through her Instagram stories. While the comedian is about to welcome his seventh child, here are his views about marriage and relationships.

Nick Cannon's take on marriage and relationships

In 2019, Nick Cannon appeared on TI's podcast ExpediTIously. The Drumline actor spoke about his marriage with Mariah Carrey and revealed how he feels about marriage. Cannon revealed that he cannot stay with one woman for his whole life. The actor further revealed that he was faithful during his marriage. However, when it ended, he knew he was not going to get married again. Cannon then said how he did not believe in marriage before he married Mariah either. He followed Carrey's instructions and tied the knot.

Cannon then revealed that he knew he would never get married again. When asked about his polyamory lifestyle, Cannon said he does not want to fall into a serious relationship. Cannon then revealed the reason behind this was the stress. He also revealed that he does not want to be responsible for someone's happiness. During the chat, Nick also stated that he wants to stay alone all his life. He also said how he is fond of his kids. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey tied the knot in 2008. After years of staying married, the couple filed for divorce in 2014, which got finalised in 2016.

Nick Cannon's children

Nick is currently the father of six children. On June 14, Nick welcomed his twin sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. The actor also welcomed his daughter Powerful Queen in December 2020, with Brittany Bell. He also shares his son Golden with Brittany. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey co-parent their 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

