Nick Cannon Shares First Teaser Of His Daytime Talk Show, Set To Premiere In Fall 2021

Comedian and television presenter Nick Cannon recently released the first teaser of his upcoming talk show which has been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. The video gives fans a glimpse of the show which has been titled A New Daytime Talk Show. It is expected to premiere in fall 2021 and will bring back the traditional daytime show format which was famous, a few years back. Nick Cannon has indicated in the caption, how excited he is, for the upcoming talk show. He is also heard saying on the video, “We're Going to Have a Good Time”.

Nick Cannon shares the daytime talk show teaser

Nick cannon is all set to host A New Daytime Talk Show which is expected to premiere in Fall 2021. The comedian shared the first teaser on his social media and announced the release date through the caption for the post. In the video shared, he has spoken about his popular television reality show, The Masked Singer, which kicked off in 2019.

In one segment of the teaser, Nick Cannon can be seen hosting while a live audience joins him through the virtual media. A screen full of people can be spotted in the background while Nick Cannon engages them in a conversation. In the clip, Nick also assures that the audience will have a good time with this show.

In the caption for the post, Nick Cannon has called The Masked Singer, the biggest show in primetime, and has also used it to create hype around his next project. Have a look at the post on Nick Cannon’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have congratulated him on his upcoming talk show. They have also mentioned that they have been eagerly waiting for the show to start. Have a look.

A New Daytime Talk Show was scheduled to premiere last fall but had to be pushed due to a few controversial statements made by Nick Cannon. The show was confirmed in January this year and the comedian also opened up about it in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He said that this project has been a dream for him and he is excited to bring daytime television back, especially in New York City.

IMAGE: NICK CANNON INSTAGRAM

