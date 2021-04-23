Nick Carter From Backstreet Boys Announces Birth Of His Third Child

Nick Carter is the father of three children as of yesterday morning. The 41-year-old Backstreet Boys singer and his wife Lauren welcomed their third child together on Thursday, April 22, 2021, morning, he revealed on Twitter. Odin Reign, 5, and Saoirse, 18 months, are the couple's children. They got married in 2014. Sharing the news on Twitter he said, “We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," Carter writes, adding, "But as a parent knows all too very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night".

He further added, "I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated”.

Nick Carter's wife gives birth amidst 'minor complications'

The Backstreet Boys group member and his wife opened up to People magazine in January about planning for their third child after several miscarriages over the years — and why this pregnancy came as a total (but welcome) surprise. Lauren Kitt Carter revealed that she was fully prepared to have two children and made all the arrangements accordingly. The two of them were mentally prepared to be the parents of their two children so when they found out that they were pregnant with the third they were stunned. Lauren further revealed that she only figured out that she was pregnant when she was already five and a half months pregnant.

She said she was even more shocked because she did not have any of the symptoms that one would associate with being pregnant. She said it was only when she felt something move inside her one day that she realised that something was wrong. It was then she told Nick Carter that she needed to be taken to the doctor. The pregnancy was even more shocking to her because the doctors had told Lauren that she would not be able to have any more kids.

In the same interview, Carter said that with everything that was going on in 2020, this was a huge blessing for them. He said that he was not asking questions but rather he was just counting his blessings. He revealed that he was beyond happy to be welcoming another child.

Promo image source: Nick Carter Instagram