Nick Carter Reveals Backstreet Boys Turned Down The Offer Of 2001 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The American vocal group Backstreet Boys have made the place in the music industry since their formation in 1993. The boy band, who rose to fame with their debut album Backstreet Boys, have won several awards for their music. While the band has had millions of fans and followers, they never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. Read further to know why.

Nick Carter reveals Backstreet Boys had a chance to perform at halftime

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter recently appeared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The singer was promoting a charitable game night with Lance Bass and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and AJ McLean at Entertainment Tonight. When asked about why Backstreet Boys have never done a Super Bowl halftime show, Nick Carter revealed that they did get an offer to do the halftime show. Nick narrated the incident of how they were offered the halftime show at the 2001 Super Bowl with Britney Spears and *NSYNC. However, the band passed on the offer and performed the national anthem instead.

Nick explained the reason behind their choice and said they were given an opportunity to perform at halftime at the Super Bowl in 2001 in his hometown, Tampa. However, they passed the offer as they came from an era in which they loved the rendition of the national anthem done by Whitney Houston. Instead of Backstreet Boys, Aerosmith performed in the halftime along with Britney Spears and *NSYNC. Carter added 2001 Super Bowl was a memorable experience for everyone as *NSYNC did a great job. He further said that his band also did a great job at the national anthem.

Details about Nick Carter's charitable event

Nick Carter and Lance Bass came up with the idea of an event to celebrate pride month. The four of them are hosting a Bingo Under the Stars event on June 18 in Los Angeles. The night event would include some guest appearances and the four singers performing together. They would also be performing some songs from both bands. The singers are also looking forward to working together in the future and keep their rivalry in the past.

IMAGE: NICK CARTER'S TWITTER

