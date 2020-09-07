Late Actor Nick Cordero Gets Virtual Tribute Arranged By Wife Amanda Kloots; Read Details

Nick Cordero passed away on July 5 at the age of 41, due to complications of COVID-19. The Broadway star received a virtual tribute and fundraiser from his friends, family and colleagues. Read on to know more.

Also Read: Nick Cordero's Wife Updates About His Health, Says 'he’s Just Too Weak'

Memorial fundraiser for Nick Cordero

Friends and family of the Broadway star Nick Cordero arranged a memorial fundraiser for him. Cordero was hospitalized for a month and succumbed to his long battle with the novel Coronavirus. The memorial featured pictures and videos of the star and was streamed online on Broadway On Demand on Sunday.

Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots took to her Instagram on Saturday as she announced the memorial. She captioned the post as - "You’ve been gone two months today. There isn’t a day I haven’t missed you, cried for you and wished I could go back in time. Please join me tomorrow in the public memorial for Nick on www.broadwayondemand.com - it will go live 4pm PST/7pm EST. There has been so much love going into making this memorial as special as Nick was. Thank you to any and all who gave their time and talent so graciously."

Also Read: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Passes Away At 41 After Long Battle With Coronavirus

Reactions of the friends and family

The friends and family of the couple have filed the comment box of the post with love. Amanda and Nick got married in September 2017. Kloots often posts pictures of them together on her Instagram feed along with captions that speak volumes about their deep bond. The couple has a son named Elvis who was born in June 2019.

Nick Cordero's work

Cordero was a Canadian Broadway actor who made his debut with The Toxic Avenger. The actor made 6 movie appearances and 8 TV appearances and was a part of 6 Broadway shows. Nick had been nominated for 7 awards from time to time out of which he won 70th Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance in Bullets Over Broadway and 64th Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical in Bullets Over Broadway.

Also Read: Nick Cordero’s Wife Posts About His Deteriorating Health; Urges Fans To Pray For Him

Also Read: Nick Cordero's Wife Says She's 'hoping For A Miracle' As The Star Battles Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.