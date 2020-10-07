Late Actor Nick Cordero's Wife Slams Donald Trump With A Poignant Message; See

Late Broadway actor Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloot took to Instagram to criticize President Donald Trump wherein he urges Americans to not let the COVID-19 virus dominate their lives. She wrote a poignant message slamming Donald Trump’s tweet on COVID. Take a look at Amanda Kloot's Instagram post below.



Late actor Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloot shared an emotional message responding to President Donald Trumps’s tweet on COVID-19. She wrote that she stands with the 208,000 Americans who lost their loved ones to this virus, holding their hands. Criticizing Donald Trump’s tweet she wrote, “Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we “let it” - like it was our choice?? Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital”.

Also Read: Late Actor Nick Cordero Gets Virtual Tribute Arranged By Wife Amanda Kloots; Read Details



Amanda added, “I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful”. Take a look at Amanda Kloot's Instagram post.

Also Read: Fans React After Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero & Kelly Preston Weren't Honoured At Emmys 2020

Amanda Kloot's Instagram post





President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They spent three days at the Walter Reed Medical Center. Donald Trump shared a tweet on 6 October, informing everyone about his health condition. In his tweet, Donald Trump mentioned that he would be leaving the medical centre. He tweeted that he was feeling really good, better than he did 20 years ago. Apart from that Donald Trump urged the American citizens not to be afraid of COVID and not to let it dominate their lives. He wrote that under the Trump Administration, they have developed great drugs and knowledge. Take a look at the tweet of Donald Trump on COVID below.

Donald Trump on COVID

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020



Image Credits: Amanda Kloot’s Instagram

Also Read: Nick Cordero's Wife Says She's 'hoping For A Miracle' As The Star Battles Coronavirus

Also Read: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Passes Away At 41 After Long Battle With Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.