Nick Jonas 'absolutely Blown Away' By Dash & Lily's 12 Nods At The Annual Emmy Awards 2021

Honouring some of the best series in the category of animation, daytime fiction programming, nonfiction, and children this year, the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 will be held on the 17th and 18th July. The nods were announced on the 28th of June and bagging a bulk of awards, Nick Jonas has proudly announced the 12 nods received by Netflix's Dash and Lily. Check out the American singer's Instagram about the same and Priyanka Chopra congratulating him.

Nick Jonas on Dash and Lily

Taking to his Instagram, the young singer proudly uploaded the poster of Dash and Lily announcing the series bagging 12 nods at the annual Emmy Awards. Being the producer of the drama, Nick Jonas thanked his team for the production of the series and mentioned how proud he was to work on this project. He wrote, 'Wow, absolutely blown away by this incredible news 🤯 12 Emmy noms for #DashAndLily!! Loved getting to produce this project with such an amazing team! So proud of everyone! Let’s go!!'.

Dash and Lily Emmy Awards nominations

The series depicts the story of a cynical teenage boy trading his dreams, thoughts, and dares with an optimistic girl in various locations of New York via a notebook during the Christmas Season. Featuring Austin Abrams and Midori Francis in the lead role, the series was executive co-produced by Nick Jonas from Image 32 along with Brad Silberling, Shawn Levy, and Josh Barry from 21 Laps Entertainment. The show bagged nods in categories such as Young Adult Series, Best Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program, Best Cinematography, Best Writing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program, and many more.

Netizens' reaction to Nick Jonas' Instagram post

The singer received an outpour of love and support from his fans and friends alike as his wife Priyanka Chopra and father also commented under the post. Along with congratulations for the actor, some fans demanded a season 2 of the series and expressed their anticipation for the same. Several fans appeared to be proud of the singer's accomplishment.

Pic Credit: Nick Jonas IG

IMAGE- STILL FROM DASH & LILY & NICK JONAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.