Nick Jonas Addresses Hospitalisation Scare, Shares Lively Video From 'The Voice' Sets

Singer and actor Nick Jonas who finally resumed The Voice shooting on May 17, recently addressed the reports that had stated that he was hospitalised over the weekend following an accident during a shoot. The singer who is one of the coaches at the NBC show gave an update about his health on the show and shared that he is doing fine and revealed how he got himself in the middle of the injury. According to Just Jared, the singer explained that he was performing a bike stunt and how he fell from it.

Nick Jonas addresses recent hospitalisation scare

Addressing the incident, Nick said that he is feeling okay. He had a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. He wanted to go ahead and try the stunt as he feels that he is physically enthusiastic. Further, after giving an update on his health, Nick jokingly mentioned it to his co-judge, Blake Shelton to not make him laugh since that would hurt his injury. Blake immediately reciprocated the Sucker crooner’s statement and said that he is just trying to get sympathy votes on this show. It is still unclear as to what project was the actor working on that required such a daredevil stunt.

But, the news of his well-being might come as a great sigh of relief for his fans who were worried about his health post the reports of his accident surfaced online. The singer has also shared a lively picture from the sets of the show that just proof that he is doing well and is recovering from his injuries. While captioning the picture, Nick rooted for his team on the show and wrote, "@NBCTheVoice #TeamNick." He even shared a video while praising two contestants of the show. "Great performances tonight on @NBCTheVoice! Tune in! #TeamNick #TheVoice."

Earlier, Nick took to Instagram and revealed that he will host the Billboard Music Awards 2021 which is set to take place on May 23. Nick becomes one of the only five musical artists who have served as the sole hosts of the BBMA's that includes Kelly Clarkson who was the host of the BBMA's for the past 3 years. He shared his happiness on Instagram and posted a picture that read, "Nick Jonas hosts Billboard Music Awards 2021. Together. Live!:" The BBMA announced its list of final nominees on April 29, with The Weeknd leading the category with 16 nods. He is then followed by DaBaby with 11 nods, Pop Smoke with 10, Gabby Barrett with 9, and Bad Bunny, Chris Brown, Juice WRLD, and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations.

IMAGE: NICKJOANS/ Instagram

