Night at the Museum 2: Battle of Smithsonian is a comedy film directed by Shawn Levy. The Jonas Brothers played key roles in the film as cute cupid statues. The film Night at the Museum 2 also stars Ben Stiller, Amy Adams, Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, Hank Azaria, Bill Hader, Christopher Guest, Alain Chabat, Jon Bernthal, and Robin Williams in the pivotal roles. Read some interesting facts about the film:

Night at the Museum 2: Battle of Smithsonian 's Interesting trivia

Director Shawn Levy told the National Public Radio interviewer that once the Smithsonian Institution agreed to lend their name to the film. Their curators were helpful and shared information about the real-life characters in the movie.

Night at the Museum 2: Battle of Smithsonian is the first movie in the Smithsonian Institution.

In the film, Amelia says that she became "a pilot for the fun of it". It is the title of the real Amelia Earhart’s autobiography.

Hank Azaria had modelled his voice and the lisp after Boris Karloff from his performance in the original The Mummy. Boris Karloff had a small noticeable lisp.

Amy Adams reportedly hated wearing skin-tight pants in the film that her character wore

In the original script, Kahmunrah revealed that he murdered his brother Ahkmenrah for the throne which is true because Ahkmenrah looks young while Kahmunrah looks older.

Night at the Museum 2 includes two Oscar winners Robin Williams and Rami Malek and three Oscar nominees Amy Adam, Steve Coogan and Jonah Hill.

Around 47 minutes in the film Octavius says ‘Stay alive! I will find you’ before he jumped off the window still. This is a reference to Daniel Day-Lewis’ line in The Last of the Mohicans in which the latter’s character says the same thing before jumping off the waterfall.

The original combination of Ahkmenrah’s Tablet is 12351235657923.

Reese Witherspoon was originally supposed to play the character played by Amelia Earhart.

Jake Cherry and Jay Baruchel appeared in the film The Sorcerer’s Apprentice as the character Dave at different ages.

The motorcycle that Larry uses as a getaway vehicle is a rare 1942 Harley Davidson XA Military Side Valve 750 cc Flat Twin with an attached sidecar.

The three singing cupids in the film are played by Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. One of the songs they sing to Larry and Amelia is their own Lovebug.

The majority of the film takes place in one night which gives meaning to the title.

