Nick Jonas And Miles Teller Get Together For A Celebrity Golf Tournament; Fans Go 'wow'

Nick Jonas is often spotted trying his hand at various sports, with his fitness regime often lauded by fans. The Jealous hitmaker's love for golf made him catch up with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller as the duo attended the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament, which took place in Edgewood, South Lake Tahoe.

The singer, who participated in the championship, dropped a fun selfie with Miles and a professional golfer named Paige Renee Spiranac as he spoke about the 'fun' time. Apart from Jonas and Miles Teller, other celebrities Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Stephen Curry, Pat McAfee, Justin Timberlake and Annika Sorenstam are also reportedly a part of the celebrated tournament.

Nick Jonas & Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller get together for a Golf tournament

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick dropped a sunkissed picture alongside Miles and Paige Renee Spiranac in the midst of the Golf course. In the caption, he wrote, "Such a fun first round at the #acchampionship in Tahoe with Miles Teller and @_paige. Renee birdies and pars tomorrow!" Take a look.

Fans were delighted to see the star get together and dropped comments like, "You AND Miles in the same place? Near where I live? I’m fangirling so hard right now! I wish I could have come out!" "OMG MILES AND NICK TOGETHER," "my two childhood crushes in one photo, wow," and "I love this," among other things.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was spotted spending quality time with her friends and daughter Malti Marie Jonas. In her latest Instagram post, the Citadel star can be seen with baby Malti in her lap as she sat alongside her best friend and the latter's toddler. In the caption, she mentioned, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily."

In a conversation with Variety, Nick spoke about embracing fatherhood and how his life has transitioned after welcoming Malti. "The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys," he said. The singer added that he's 'grateful' for Malti Marie and the 'wonderful' perspective of becoming a parent.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NICK.JONAS)