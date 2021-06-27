Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra: Throwback To When The Couple Played The Newlywed Game

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for nearly three years now. One of the most popular couples in Hollywood, the two often give fans relationship goals via their sweet Instagram posts for one another. Back when the couple got married in 2018, they appeared on Vogue's official Youtube channel for their section of the "Newlywed Game".

The game was designed to test newly married couples on how well they know one another, and it seems that 'Nickyanka' was in complete sync. Jonas and Chopra answered a number of questions about their relationship like where they first met, where their first kiss was, and more. Read below to find out -

More from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Newlywed Game

During the interview from 2018, Jonas and Chopra were first asked about where they had their first kiss and where they met for the first time. The two were quick to answer that they first kissed on Chopra's balcony at The Penninsula in Beverly Hills, CA while they first met at an Oscars after-party. The next question was about the outfit Chopra wore on their first date.

While PeeCee didn't remember what she was wearing except some pants and a tee, Jonas gave a full description of her outfit even revealing that the actress had her hair parted down the middle and was sporting a red lip. Chopra also asked Jonas what was the most "diva" thing she did, to which her sweet beau simply wrote down "you're perfect". The couple was asked other questions like Nick Jonas' celebrity crush, who had better taste in music, Jonas' biggest pet peeve, and more.

When asked about Jonas' celebrity crush (other than Priyanka, of course), the two once again answered in sync with the name, Shania Twain. Jonas also asked Priyanka what the name of his band Jonas Brothers, was going to be before they settled on it. Chopra, who didn't remember the name answered with "Jo Bros", however, the Jonas Brothers were going to call themselves "Sons of Jonas". Isn't that an interesting bit of trivia?

Check out more from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's adorable interaction playing the newlywed game, below -

Image - Priyanka Chopra Instagram

