Nick Jonas' Brother Kevin Prefers DNCE Album Over His, Know Why & Watch The Fun Video

The Jonas Brothers are one of the most talked-about all-boys music bands across the globe. The Jonas Brothers aka Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas share a really close bond with each other. But like all other siblings in the world, they love to tease and pull each other's leg. This is exactly what happened in a fun segment at The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Nick Jonas' brother chooses DNCE album over his: All you need to know

The Late Late Show with James Corden is a highly celebrated talk show with James Corden, and the highlight of his show is this fun segment called "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts". In this segment, every question that the host asks, one has to answer, and if he doesn't they get a punishment in the form of eating or drinking some really gross food items like Beatles Marmalade toast or bird saliva is granted.

As the Jonas Brother's were all geared up to answer some spicy questions, things became hysterically funny when Kevin Jonas instead of dodging a really complicated question related to Nick Jonas, chose to answer it. James Corden asked Kevin Jonas, "Which out the two music albums will he prefer to buy, a Nick Jonas album or a DNCE album?" As soon as Kevin heard the question, he was taken aback and asked the host whether he wants to stick together or not in a funny way.

Initially, Kevin Jonas was a little hesitant answering, but after he saw the Beatles Marmalade toast in front of him, he said he would prefer to buy a DNCE album over his younger brother Nick Jonas's album. Even though Kevin saved Nick Jonas and Joe from eating the gross Beatles Marmalade toast, Nick Jonas got a little annoyed. He told Kevin Jonas that they must talk post the show ends, and the audience cracked up laughing.

Interestingly when a really easy question was thrown at Nick Jonas to take sweet revenge from Kevin, Nick chose to take up the punishment. This led the Jonas Brother sip Bird's saliva. After the 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' segment ended Kevin and Nick Jonas hugged it out. For the unversed, the Jonas Brothers had gone their separate ways some time back, until recently they united again on a professional front. The three siblings are very fond of each other, and support one another in every endeavour.

