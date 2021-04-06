Nick Jonas Calls Emmy Winner Darren Criss A ‘great Battle Advisor’ In 'The Voice' BTS Post

As the blind auditions of season 20 of The Voice are officially over, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas are amidst battle rounds. Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle on Monday to appreciate Emmy-winning performer Darren Criss who joined as a battle advisor for team Nick. In The Voice BTS post, he clicked a selfie picture pointing at Darren on the set. He was seen in a beige jacket over a blue turtle neck sweater and Darren was seen in a black leather jacket. He wrote in the caption "Thanks for being a great battle advisor Darren Crisis! @nbcthevoice starts now! Let’s go!! #TeamNick #TheVoice". His followers wrote, "Team Nick for the win", "Darren best advisor" and many such comments.

In another The Voice BTS post by Nick Jonas from the same night, Jonas added a video with Darren. In the video, Nick Jonas said that they were in between another battle round that night and obviously it was going great for Team Nick because he had his buddy Darren helping him and he tilted the camera towards him. Darren was seen sitting on the chair and he said "Team Nick for Life" and Jonas said, "That's right that's right". Jonas also added a video of them when they began the battle round.

The battle advisors for other coaches are Luis Fonsi for Team Kelly, Grammy winner Brandy for Team Legend, and Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay for Team Blake. The battled rounds kicked off last week on Monday, March 29 and they have been assisting coaches in preparing contestants for the latest rounds. On March 30, it was revealed that Ariana Grande will be replacing Nick Jonas as a judge for season 21 of The Voice.

Nick Jonas recently took a subtle dig at Disney Channel for cancelling his show Jonas in an Instagram reel. He joined the Instagram challenge "Tell me without telling me" in which he was asked to tell he was on Disney Channel without telling that he was on Disney Channel. He was dressed in a black sweatshirt and sported a black cap in the video and said "See that's the thing. Our show got cancelled after just two seasons, and we didn't have any famous quotes". Nick Jonas's show Jonas, which also starred his famous brothers Joe and Kevin, ran for two seasons on the Disney channel from May 2009 to October 2010.

