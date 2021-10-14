Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra 'absolute Perfect Life Partner' During Concert; WATCH

Singer Nick Jonas recently during a Jonas Brothers concert this week, praised his actor and singer wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While addressing the audience with his brothers- Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, the singer talked about Priyanka. Several videos from the concert have taken over the internet. In one of the clips, Nick can be seen calling his wife, 'a perfect life partner.' Scroll down to read more.

Nick Jonas praises Priyanka Chopra at Jonas Brothers concert

One of Nick's fans took to Instagram and shared a video from the concert. In the short clip, Nick can be seen saying, "Marriage is by far the best decision I ever made, thankfully I found the absolute perfect life partner." His brother, Joe Jonas, who was holding a cup of drink, raised his glass seemingly while agreeing with Nick's thoughts.

In 2018, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in an intimate three-day wedding in India after a whirlwind romance. The couple had both a white wedding and a Hindu ceremony in the presence of their close family and friends. Since then, Priyanka has often spent time with her in-laws. From playing Holi to dinner parties, the Quantico actor had seemingly formed a strong bond with the Jonas family.

Recently, the PeeCee on Victoria Secrets' VS Voices podcast, praised Nick by saying that he and his family are deep-rooted and come from service, due to which he is a very giving person. Priyanka further shared one trait that she loves about her husband is his understanding of people. The 7 Khoon Maaf actor said her husband has an understanding and acceptance of all kinds of people in the world. She added that she believes it is good that she and her husband were raised in different parts of the world with their own beliefs and values.

Over the past few weeks, the celebrity couple has been busy with their respective work. While Nick is touring the US with his brothers, his wife Priyanka has been in Spain, filming for her upcoming series titled Citadel. Amid her busy schedule, Priyanka has also been exploring the country. She has been treating her fans and followers with snaps from her daily activities on her official Instagram handle.

(Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra)