Nick Jonas Carries Daughter Malti In His Arms Backstage During Jonas Brothers Concert

Nick Jonas is currently touring with the Jonas Brothers in the US. His wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video on Instagram recently that captured some moments from a concert. Fans got a glimpse of Nick's doting daddy side as he lovingly carried his daughter Malti Marie in his arms backstage. Even between work, the couple has made sure to keep their daughter as a top priority.

Priyanka Chopra shares Jonas Brothers' concert video

Priyanka Chopra posted an Instagram reel in which we could see Nick Jonas carrying Malti Marie in his arms on the side. The clip began with Nick at the backstage of the Jonas Brothers' Vegas concert. The singer-actor was not facing the camera and could be seen holding his daughter Malti Marie in his arms. Priyanka could be heard saying ‘backstage’ but she did not feature in it. The video was a montage of several clips from the Vegas concert and some love-filled pictures of Nickyanka.

Fans are loving Nock Jonas' doting daddy side

In the video shared by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sported a printed shirt and black trousers. He carried headphones in one hand and carried Malti Marie in his other arm. Reacting to the clip, a netizen wrote, "Pretty cool watching him carry little one backstage." Another commented, "The first clip... father's love... oooww soooo sweet (sic)."

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in 2022. They tied the knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur. On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on the big screen in the Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections. Her upcoming film is Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Love Agian. It will release in cinema halls on May 12. She is also part of Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced and directed by the Russo Brothers.