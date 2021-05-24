Nick Jonas Delighted To Host BBMA 2021, Pens Note For 'incredible Wife' Priyanka Chopra

After actress Priyanka Chopra penned an appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas, the singer took to Instagram and thanked his wife in an adorable post. Nick shared a backstage picture while planting a kiss on his wife’s forehead while hugging her. Apart from thanking his wife for being beside him during his injury, Nick also shared his experience of hosting Billboard Music Awards 2021 after he confessed to watching it since his childhood.

Nick Jonas shares honour in hosting BBMA 2021

The actor started the heart-warming note while explaining about his injury that he sustained last week while doing a daredevil bike stunt. Further, he called Priyanka his ‘incredible wife’ for being by his side during the time he needed her most. “ started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra,” he wrote.

Adding, the 28-year-old singer shared his happiness of performing on the stage with his brother Kevin and Joe along with Marshmallow on their latest single Leave Before You Love Me. He also spoke about the upcoming Jonas Brother tour Remember this tour which is set to begin on August 20 in Vegas. At last, he concluded the post and thanked the awards for having him as the host and giving him a memorable chance. “I have watched this show since I was a kid and to be asked to host was an honor... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can’t wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond. Love you all. Thank you #bbmas for having me. See you next year,” he added.

Earlier, today, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared pictures showcasing her red carpet look and managing to leave hearts to flutter with her gorgeous looks in a golden shimmery gown. Apart from sharing the pictures, the global sensation also penned an appreciation post praising her husband for his work ethic and his sincerity towards his work despite a cracked rib. Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much,” she wrote along with a mushy picture.

