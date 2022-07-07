Nick Jonas' Family Says Singer 'found Joy' After Welcoming Daughter With Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas' brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas recently mentioned how happy they are for the Jealous hitmaker, who welcomed his first child with Priyanka Chopra earlier this year. In an interview with E!, Frankie revealed that Nick has been an amazing dad to baby Malti Marie, and found 'so much joy' in embracing parenthood.

For the unversed, Nick and Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, with the little one making cameo appearances on the couple's Instagram feed.

Nick Jonas' family reveals singer 'found so much joy' after welcoming daughter

Kevin told the outlet, "He's really found so much joy in it. We're just really happy for him."

Another couple of the Jonas clan, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are also set to embrace parenthood for the second time, with Kevin noting that their family's outings will get way more fun because of the latest additions.

Kevin, who shares two daughters- Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with wife Danielle Jonas, also reflected on his parenthood journey.

"Going from one to two [kids] was a lot. It definitely feels like four, not two. It was wild, but I enjoyed every minute of it," he mentioned.

Admitting that it's a 'bit of a challenge' for the Jonas family to reunite as they are spread out in different states, Kevin mentioned he's 'delighted' to have a 'little brat pack of kids' in the family.

'Everything is much more intense': Nick Jonas on parenthood

In an earlier conversation with Variety, Nick Jonas revealed how life has transitioned after welcoming his daughter. "The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys," he said. The singer added that he's 'grateful' for Malti Marie and the 'wonderful' perspective of becoming a parent.

Priyanka posted their daughter's first picture on social media on the occasion of Mother's Day in May, while detailing the 'rollercoaster' journey they had. The Citadel star revealed that Malti Marie was in the NICU for 100 days before coming home.

"Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Priyanka had then mentioned.

