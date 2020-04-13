Nick Jonas Follows These Bollywood Celebrities On His Instagram | See List

Nick Jonas has a sizeable following on his Instagram, with over 29 million and counting people keeping up with the singer and the actor. The 27-year-old singer also follows an odd 427 people on his Instagram few of which are Bollywood celebrities. Nick Jonas’ Instagram is proof of his everyday journey in the industry and him following Bollywood celebs might be proof of his acquaintances in Bollywood.

Nick Jonas follows several female actors from Bollywood on his Instagram

Apart from his wife, Nick Jonas follows several B-Town beauties on his IG. The list has most of the A-lister actresses. Nick Jonas is also close-knit with Priyanka Chopra’s sister Parineeti Chopra as well, whom, he does follow on his IG. Check out all the female actresses he follows from Bollywood.

Sonam Kapoor

Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt

Parineeti Chopra

Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas follows only one Bollywood actor on his Instagram

Among male actors, Ranveer Singh is the only person that Nick Jonas follows. He follows a few directors but apart from that he only has Ranveer in his following list. Ranveer Singh also follows him back on IG.

Ranveer Singh

He follows a few Bollywood socialites and VJ’s

Nick Jonas follows a few socialites out of which Natasha Poonawalla is a prominent name in Bollywood. He also follows video jockey and actor Anusha Dandekar on IG. Nick Jonas also follows many Indians on his IG who are family. He also follows Isha Ambani on his Instagram account.

Natasha Poonawalla

Anusha Dandekar

