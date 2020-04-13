The Debate
Nick Jonas Follows These Bollywood Celebrities On His Instagram | See List

Hollywood News

Nick Jonas has been related to Bollywood from some time now. He has been attending several parties and events and also follows some B-Town people on their IG.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai
Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas has a sizeable following on his Instagram, with over 29 million and counting people keeping up with the singer and the actor. The 27-year-old singer also follows an odd 427 people on his Instagram few of which are Bollywood celebrities. Nick Jonas’ Instagram is proof of his everyday journey in the industry and him following Bollywood celebs might be proof of his acquaintances in Bollywood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Nick Jonas follows several female actors from Bollywood on his Instagram

Apart from his wife, Nick Jonas follows several B-Town beauties on his IG. The list has most of the A-lister actresses. Nick Jonas is also close-knit with Priyanka Chopra’s sister Parineeti Chopra as well, whom, he does follow on his IG. Check out all the female actresses he follows from Bollywood.

  • Sonam Kapoor
  • Katrina Kaif
  • Alia Bhatt
  • Parineeti Chopra
  • Deepika Padukone
  • Priyanka Chopra

Also Read | Nick Jonas And His Brothers Kevin And Joe Reveal Some Riveting Secrets About Each Other

Nick Jonas follows only one Bollywood actor on his Instagram

Among male actors, Ranveer Singh is the only person that Nick Jonas follows. He follows a few directors but apart from that he only has Ranveer in his following list. Ranveer Singh also follows him back on IG.

  • Ranveer Singh
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read | Nick Jonas Turns Cameraman As He Shoots Priyanka Chopra's Sequence In 'Family' Short Film

He follows a few Bollywood socialites and VJ’s

Nick Jonas follows a few socialites out of which Natasha Poonawalla is a prominent name in Bollywood. He also follows video jockey and actor Anusha Dandekar on IG. Nick Jonas also follows many Indians on his IG who are family. He also follows Isha Ambani on his Instagram account. 

  • Natasha Poonawalla
  • Anusha Dandekar

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Speaks About Starting Family With Nick Jonas, Says 'I Definitely Want To'

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Donate To Several Charities, Say 'no Donation Is Too Small'

 

 

First Published:
