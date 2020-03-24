Nick Jonas Has Shown His 'Desi Side' On Several Instances; See Pics

The popular American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas is an American by nationality but has followed the Indian religion and rituals with all his heart. Nick married Desi girl Priyanka Chopra a few years back and it is evident that some of her desi qualities have rubbed-on on him. The Hollywood singer can now understand Bollywood memes, play cricket and groove on Hindi tunes. So, to witness some Desi sides of Nick Jonas here is a compilation of his pictures to prove it.

Here are some desi looks of Nick Jonas

Here is a glimpse of Nick Jonas's first Holi celebration with his dearest wife Priyanka Chopra in India. He wore an Indian traditional attire and gave full-on desi vibes like a typical Indian person playing Holi and drinking Bhaang. Nick Jonas posted this picture of their Holi celebration on Instagram and captioned it saying-

My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

Nick Jonas always appreciates her wife's culture and also praises her for teaching him all about her Indian culture and religion. On their first Karva Chauth, they celebrated it perfectly like an Indian couple and Nick Jonas was over-whelmed with Priyanka Chopra's efforts. In this picture, Priyanka Chopra is wearing a red saree and Nick Jonas is dressed up in a silk Kurta Pajama, just like an Indian couple. He praised her very beautifully on this day and captioned this picture for her wife saying-

My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

In this picture, Nick Jonas is posing with his friends in classic Indian attire. He is wearing an embroidered Kurta Pajama along with Mojadis. This picture of Nick Jonas with his groom-squad is from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Mehndi function. He captioned this picture saying-

#tbt to me and and the boys at the Mehendi at our wedding.

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

This picture is a great proof of this couple being desi and chill while enjoying their Mehndi function. Nick captioned this beautiful picture saying-

One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi.



Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

This photo of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Jonas is from their marriage. They look really beautiful in this red and cream combination giving full Indian traditional vibes. Nick captioned this picture with all his feeling saying-

Happiest day of my life. @priyankachopra

Image courtesy: @nickjonas

