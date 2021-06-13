Nick Jonas' Hilarious "quarantine Confessions" About His Dog And His Sweatpants; Read

In 2020, almost the entire world was under quarantine due to the pandemic including our favourite celebrities. Nick Jonas, in interaction with Jimmy Fallon, revealed some of his quarantine confessions. Nick was also joined by his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. Jimmy Fallon played a game with the Jonas Brothers in which they had to guess each other's quarantine confessions.

Nick Jonas' quarantine confessions

In the game, there were random chits about each Jonas Brothers quarantine confessions and they had to guess each other's confession. The first confession read "I talk to my dog like it's a real person", both Kevin and Joe pointed towards Nick. Nick confessed that it was him and that he spoke to his dogs like they were real people and that he once had a 20-minute long conversation with his dog.

The second confession read "My biggest decision each day id if I'm wearing sweatpants or jeans", Nick and Joe first pointed out to Kevin but Joe quickly changed his answer and said that it was Nick. Nick admitted that it was his confession. Watch the video below.

Nick Jonas gushes about wife Priyanka Chopra and BBMA's

Nick Jonas recently hosted the Billboard Music Award 2021 and also performed on the show. The singer had suffered an injury but still hosted the show, Nick shared a picture with Priyanka Chopra and thanked her for taking care of him. The actor also expressed his excitement for his upcoming tour with his brothers. Nick in his caption gushed about his wife and wrote "started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra."

He further wrote about his upcoming tour "I have watched this show since I was a kid and to be asked to host was an honour... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can’t wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond."

