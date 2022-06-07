Nick Jonas Injured During Softball Game; Limps Into Emergency Room In Viral Clip; Watch

American singer-actor Nick Jonas recently sustained an injury after he was struck by a ball while playing his weekly softball games. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, the Chasing Happiness star could be seen limping into an emergency room with his brother Kevin Jonas. Soon after the video went viral, his fans took to the comment section and wished for his speedy recovery.

Nick Jonas injured during his weekly softball game

A video (obtained by Page Six) shared by Nick's fan account saw him wearing his softball jersey as he was accompanied by his brother Kevin Jonas to the hospital in a Range Rover after he got struck by a ball, therefore sustaining injury. After realising that they entered the wrong room, Nick limped his way back to the car with Kevin. Fans wished Nick a speedy recovery. Some even expressed their concern for his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her worry in such situations.

The post had a caption, "Nick got hurt yesterday at his softball game and had to visit ER". Watch the video here:

An Instagram user commented, "Poor Nick😢Hope he's okay!🙏❤And Pri is home soon to help him heal (sic)". Another one noted, "Ouch... 🥺I hope he feels better soon and he can perform this week in Las Vegas". A netizen stated that this was not the first time that he has sustained an injury, wrote, "poor Nick and his injuries. I remember last time too Kevin was the one to call Pri after his bike injury. Pri must be like whenever Kevin calls it's always bad news (sic)." One fan wrote, "Omg, you got to stop getting hurt and giving my girl blood pressure (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from Paris event

It is pertinent to note that Priyanka Chopra was not accompanying Nick Jonas during his softball match as she was attending a brand's launch event in Paris. The Sky Is Pink actor was joined by actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa. Sharing some glimpses of the event on the photo-blogging site, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "And then there was us. girls just wanna have fun!" The ladies were seen having a fun time as the trio turned heads with their stylish looks at the event.