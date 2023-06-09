Nick Jonas Joins The Good Half Cast: Didn't Think I'd Be Doing Any Film Or TV Projects

Nick Jonas has joined the cast of Robert Schwartzman's latest project, The Good Half. In the film, Jonas takes on the role of Renn, a writer who returns to his hometown of Cleveland, for his mother’s funeral. As he reconnects with his family - portrayed by Brittany Snow, Matt Walsh and David Arquette - he meets new acquaintances and is compelled to confront his past. When asked about how he became involved in the project, Jonas revealed that it was through a mutual friend John Taylor, who sent him the script and recommended the film.

Nick Jonas felt connected to the character

(Nick Jonas as Rennin The Good Half film by Robert Schwartzman | Image: Nick Jonas\Instagram)

Intrigued, Jonas read the screenplay in just an hour, feeling an immediate connection to the character of Renn and the overall story. Surprisingly, he hadn't anticipated taking on any film or TV projects at the end of the previous year, but meeting with Schwartzman and learning about the project's quick timeline felt like the perfect opportunity. He said, “I didn't think I was going to be doing any film or TV projects at the end of last year, and then I met with Robert”.

Jonas shared that he related to the character's voice, particularly because Renn is grappling with the loss of a loved one, a deeply challenging experience that Jonas has also faced in his personal life. Working closely with Schwartzman, they fostered an environment on set where they understood the essence of the script, while allowing the actors freedom to imbue their own voices into their performances. Jonas also expressed his excitement about filming in his home state of New Jersey, as this adds a personal touch to the project for him.

In addition to Nick Jonas, The Good Half boasts a talented ensemble cast including Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue. With this diverse and talented group of actors, the film promises to be a compelling exploration of family dynamics, personal growth, and coming to terms with one's past. Fans of Jonas may anticipate a new side of the multi-talented artist, as he delves into the emotional complexities of his character, Renn.