Nick Jonas' Latest Makeover For Photoshoot Leaves Priyanka Chopra Love Struck; See Pic

Singer Nick Jonas who is currently shooting for a new project took to Instagram and shared a BTS picture from the sets while teasing fans. The singer flaunted his new haircut for the project - Jonas Brothers’ Remember This tour. Apart from fans, the love-struck comment from his wife, and global sensation Priyanka Chopra stole the hearts of many.

In the photo,

Priyanka Chopra is smitten by husband Nick Jonas' latest picture

Nick Jonas can be seen posing on a couch, looking away from the camera. He wore a black muscle tee with black pants. “Shooting something… #rememberthistour @chasefoster @jonasbrothers,” his caption read. Priyanka who was smitten by the good lucks of her singer husband, dropped heart-eyes, fire, and a ‘wow’ emoji on the post. “Tour content shoot”, Nick captioned a selfie video, which had the text, “Shooting that tour content. Let’s get it,” on it. He also posted a picture of himself playing the drums and wrote, “Can’t wait for the tour.”



The Sucker singer is currently in New York and visited Priyanka’s restaurant, Sona, on August 1 night. He took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the menu. More photos from the outing were shared on the eatery’s Instagram page. Meanwhile, the couple who tied the knot in December 2018 previously celebrated their engagement anniversary with sweet posts on social media. The couple celebrated their third anniversary where Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt note to mark the occasion for her husband and the latter reacted to it. “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you (sic),” she wrote then.

Recently Priyanka Chopra also won a compliment from Nick after she posted a sensuous picture from Citadel sets in London, In the caption, she added a camera emoji along with hashtags #selfiemode and #citadel. Admiring her beauty, Nick commented, 'You are hot' with fire emoticons. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the Amazon spy series Citadel in London. Her other upcoming projects include The Matrix 4, a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, and a Ma Anand Sheela biopic directed by Barry Levinson. She will also be seen in the film Text For You with Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion.

IMAGE: PRIYANKACHOPRA/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.