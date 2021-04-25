Nick Jonas' Lesser Known Brother Frankie: All You Need To Know About The Fourth Jonas

The famous American pop-rock band, the Jonas Brothers are a popular name in the music industry who enjoy massive fan following. Nick, Joe and Kevin are attributed as the 'Jonas Brothers' as they have their own band and have also been active in the entertainment industry as actors and musicians. However, there is another Jonas Brother named Frankie Jonas. At the time when the Jonas Brothers began their career in the entertainment industry, their fourth brother Frankie Jonas was quite young so he was not a part of their band. As time went on, he then began appearing in a variety of movies, shows and even music videos. Scroll further down to know more about this lesser-known Nick Jonas’ brother.

Who is Frankie Jonas?

Frankie Jonas, the fourth among the Jonas Brothers was only 7 years old when the Jonas Brothers rose to fame in 2008 with their movie, Camp Rock. As the time went on, Frankie Jonas made an appearance in the television series Jonas Brothers: Living The Dream and Jonas Brothers: Band In A Bus. Later on, he also became a voice artist in an animated movie, Ponyo. Then he went ahead into building his career and made a cameo appearance in his brothers’ movie named Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience. He was also seen in the popular movie, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian. Frankie Jonas then essayed a significant role in the movie, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and later was seen in the popular Jonas Brothers series named Jonas and even received an award for “Choice Breakout TV Star Male" at the Teen Choice Awards.

As Frankie began to gain popularity in his career, he even grew an interest in Tik Tok and began making videos that made his fan following a spike to over 2 million. This made the Jonas Brothers’ agency, UTA assists him in expanding his digital career.

Also known as the ‘Bonus Jonas’, Frankie recently battled alcoholism and drug addiction about which he even opened up in one of his recent Tik Tok videos. He stated how from a very young age he struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because he hated life, and didn’t want to be here. He went on by saying how eventually after many years of trying to kill himself accidentally, he came to a point where he was going to do that for real. He then stated how something happened in his life that apparently saved him and made him think how he couldn't be more grateful that he was alive as his world changed so beautifully and astronomically. He also stated how he was not the same person anymore.