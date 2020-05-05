Nick Jonas’ Best Pictures From 'Happiness Begins' Tour; Have A Look

Nick Jonas was on tour with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas after their long hiatus as a band. The three singers made a comeback with Sucker and since then, have performed many concerts around the globe. While on-road, Nick has shared several pictures from his performances. Some of these concert pictures are indeed amusing to many of his fans. There are some best shots of the singer and actor which are listed down below.

Nick Jonas and his brothers toured around the globe for over six months for the Happiness Begins tour. It launched in August 2019 and went on for six months after. The Jonas Brothers have performed in all major cities with sold-out arena tickets. Some of the pictures mentioned below are evident that Nick Jonas along with his brothers has had a mesmerizing time. Nick Jonas has been posting the pictures on his IG and some of them are aesthetically pleasing as well.

It was reported that apart from the aesthetics and performance of the band, their shows minted good money. With an average of 1.52 million USD selling out 14,228 tickets per show. In Mexico alone, the average tickets that were sold were 12,000 approximately. Here are some pictures which will prove the huge number turn-out at these concerts with Nick Jonas and his brothers.

