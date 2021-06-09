Nick Jonas Posts Adorable Pic From Childhood To Introduce Jonas Brothers' Memoir 'Blood'

Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram to unveil the release date of the Jonas brother’s memoir. The singers have covered several life experiences and stories from their formative years in the memory titled Blood. Nick Jonas seemed extremely excited as he wrote a long caption pouring his heart out as he expressed how happy he was to share the release date with the fans. He also added a post where he showcased a picture of himself from his younger years. He also added a short story from the memory in the post to give fans an insight as to what they can expect from Blood.

Nick Jonas posts pic from childhood to introduce Jonas Brothers' memoir 'Blood'

Taking to social media, Nick Jonas uploaded a monochrome picture of himself as a child. Young Nick Jonas was seen wearing a denim shirt as he smiled at the camera in front of him. Taking to the caption, Jonas wrote that he doesn't let small obstacles come in his way when he sets his mind to something that he wants to do. Further, he writes that be it diving in a pool as a toddler or taking on the word with his brothers. The singer wrote that it was important for them to share their story from each other's unique viewpoints and thus he cannot wait for the fans to have their story in their hands. Nick Jonas seemed excited for the release of his memoir titled Blood and wrote that it will be released on November 9th of this year. He further wrote that one can pre-order their copy at a website he provided in the caption.

Further on, the picture shared by Jonas saw another picture attached to it where Nick Jonas writes about the swimming pool analogy that he mentions in the caption. The singer writes that back when he was three years old he decided to go for a swim. However, he faced three problems with that, one was the fact that the gate to the pool was locked, the second was that when he entered, the pool wasn't heated, and the final problem was that he didn't know how to swim. Thus all these problems combined, Nick still wished to go for a swim and didn't let any of these problems get in his way. He writes that he climbed the fence and got into the pool and straight jumped right next to it. He later somehow managed to swim as the cold water began to affect him. Thus as time went by, he realised that he can do anything that he sets his mind to.

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

