Nick Jonas Posts Selfie With Snoop Dog In 'The Voice' BTS Post; Fans Pour Love

Nick Jonas is one of the judges on the popular American television series, The Voice. He recently dropped in an exciting update about the upcoming episode and even shared a glimpse of his behind-the-scene look while shooting on the sets of The Voice.

Nick Jonas & Snoop Dogg in The Voice BTS

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this behind-the-scene look from The Voice in which he can be seen wearing a wine coloured pullover and showcasing his look while clicking the selfie. On the other hand, one of the prolific American rappers, Snoop Dogg can be seen behind him posing for the selfie in a cool printed jacket. The photo posted by Nick also showed a glimpse of The Voice sets in the background.

In the caption, he made an announcement to all his fans stating that the knockouts were going to start on NBC’s The Voice and cheered the fans by hailing “let’s get it”. He even stated that he was with Snoop Dogg in The Voice and added a hashtag “team Nick”.

Many of the fans took to Nick Jonas’ Instagram post and shared their excitement for the upcoming episode while many others stated that they cannot wait further to see what they do with their teams during the knockouts. Many of the fans also stated they were hoping Team Nick to win while others dropped in hearts for Snoop Dogg in the comments. Rest all others poured in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express how amazed they were to see Nick Jonas and Snoop Dogg together. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Nick Jonas’ The Voice BTS on Instagram.

Nick Jonas even added another glimpse of himself a while ago from the sets of The Voice in which he can be seen sitting on the judges’ chair wearing a cool brown coloured leather jacket with a victory gesture through his hand. He also added a black coloured pullover inside the jacket. In the caption, he stated how it was the last night of battles on NBC’s The Voice and mentioned how he will soon see his fans in an hour on the show.

