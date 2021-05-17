Nick Jonas Reportedly Injured On Sets Of His Next Project, Hospitalised

Actor and singer Nick Jonas reportedly received injured on the sets of his latest project he was working on. According to a TMZ report, he suffered the injury on May 15 and was hospitalised immediately post the accident. While the nature of his injury and its severity is still unknown, the singer was rushed to the hospital in the ambulance and was later discharged on May 16 after keeping him under observation. According to reports, the singer will resume shoot for his singing reality show, The Voice, from May 17.

Nick Jonas reportedly sustained injuries during a new project

The singer is currently in Los Angeles while his wife Priyanka Chopra is in London these days busy completing her professional commitments. She has been there since the end of last year to shoot for multiple projects. Meanwhile, Nick has been working on The Voice and even launched his latest hit album Spaceman. The 28-year-old actor/singer suffered a hand injury back in 2018 during a post-show workout in Mexico. The couple has been busy with their work since the end of the last year. They reunited on Holi this year and spent time with their family members only to fly back to their respective work locations soon. Neither Nick nor Priyanka have yet spoken out or issued any statement on the injury.

Nick recently took to his Instagram to share a video in which he was flaunting a huge starfish brooch on his coat. The reel began with focusing on the rock-studded brooch and zoomed out with Nick sitting in his chair and winking at the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "Big Brooch Energy #TheVoice". The singer has been shooting for The Voice with the live audience. He gave a sneak peek into the show five minutes before it went live via Instagram stories. He showed his chair zoomed on the screen that showed the live audience who were excited about the show.

IMAGE: NICKJONAS/ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.