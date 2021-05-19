Nick Jonas Reveals Details About His Recent Rib Injury, Says Was Racing With Brothers

Nick Jonas suffered from a rib injury over the weekend which he revealed on his appearance on the Monday episode of The Voice. The singer recently appeared in a talk show, where he shared what he was up to when he met with the accident. Scroll along to know more details about the same.

Nick Jonas reveals details about his recent bike accident

Nick Jonas recently appeared on the Seth Meyers hosted show Late Night on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, where he shared details about his spill from the bike. The Spaceman singer explained that he and his brothers Joe and Kevin were shooting for a high–speed stunt for TV when he met with the accident. Meyers asked Nick how he feels now and if his injuries hurt too much.

To this Nick said, “I'm good. When I sit upright like this, I'm totally fine. But yeah, it's been a weird couple of days recovering from a rib injury”. He further added that a lot can’t be done at the hospital for a rib injury and he’ll have to give it time to recover. Nick added, “…because they basically tell you at the hospital, 'There's nothing we can do.' And so you just have to wait it out. But it's all good”.

Further on Nick shared that, “We were shooting something for NBC, my brothers and I, and it was a competitive thing”. He also mentioned that the siblings decided to take it easy and not overdo the stunt and he was maintaining caution. Jonas says, "But we all looked at each other beforehand because the race was actually pretty intense. We said, 'Just take it easy, let's not overdo it.' And so I was being responsible—I wasn't being overly competitive. But just, something happened”.

The 28-year-old continued, “It was one of those things where the steering wheel or whatever, the handlebars, just kind of got out from under me, and I just tumbled, man. And when I hit the ground, I actually felt like, 'Oh, no, I'm going to hurt one of my brothers,' because we're all this close, racing. But then when I got up, I was like, 'Nope, nope. It's me’”.

Image: Nick Jonas’ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.