Nick Jonas Reveals How He Would React If His Future Kids Plan To Become Singers

Nick Jonas has revealed whether his kids would ever join the music industry like him. The Sucker crooner talked about his future kids in a recent interview. Nick’s opinion about his future kids comes days before he is set to host the Billboard Music Awards 2021. He is also set to embark on a new tour with his brother Joe and Kevin Jonas later this year.

Nick Jonas reveals how he feels about his future kids becoming musicians

Nick Jonas recently suffered from an accident on The Voice set. Now the singer seems to be recovering well from the accident and is ready to take on the stage once again as a host and as a performer. Ahead of hosting Billboard Music Awards 2021 on May 23, Nick Jonas sat down for an interview with E! News and revealed whether he would his kids join the music industry as well.

Nick revealed that if his future kids want to be singers, he will tell them to “give it a beat”. Jonas continued and added that he would advise them to make sure they still want to continue doing the same in a couple of years. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are not parents yet but do own three dogs together. However, in multiple interviews, the couple has talked about wanting to start a family.

Talking about making a career in the music industry, Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas entered the industry at a very young age. They started out as child actors on Disney and soon transitioned to being full-time musicians. In this interview, Nick revealed that their parents were always “so supportive” of their career right from an early age.

Nick further spoke about how he excited to be back on the road. The Jonas Brothers will be back on the road from August 2021 for their Remember This tour. Talking about touring once again, the Jealous singer revealed that it is “exciting” to see that their life is starting to get back on track after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed that performing in front of their fans again is going to be a “dream come true”.

IMAGE: NICK JONAS’ INSTAGRAM

