Nick Jonas Reveals One Of His Biggest Dreams Is To Play THIS Icon In Potential Biopic

Nick Jonas recently made an appearance in Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show at Apple on Tuesday, March 16. On being asked about what role would he like to play if the Bruce Springsteen biopic was ever made, the singer revealed that he is a massive fan of the iconic singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen and would like to play the lead.

Nick Jonas reveals his dream role

In the interview with Zane Loew, Nick shared that it is a dream of his to play the role of fellow New Jersey native and popular singer Bruce Springsteen. He said that he has always dreamed of playing Bruce's role in a movie someday and will be elated if he gets the opportunity to tell his story in a way that will not only honour his idol but also involve him in some way.

Talking about the iconic singer, Nick shared that Bruce holds a special place in his heart and in his creativity. He hopes that he gets to have a career as long as Bruce and have an impact on the life of the public just the way Bruce did. He further added that he realised how important Bruce's career has been to people and that stood out when he attended one of his shows.

Nick calls Bruce a "Champion"

Nick explained that Bruce has been a champion for his fans in his entire career and it is reflected in his shows. Talking about the fans, Nick stated that it is all about them. He said that he and his brothers have always tried to bring a kind of energy while performing on stage so that their fans have the best experience and leave the show enjoying their performance to the fullest.

Nick Jonas' latest album 'Spaceman'

Talking about his latest album Spaceman, Nick told Zane that his album has been heavily influenced by the rockstars of the 70s' and 80s' like Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins who are the members of a progressive rock Genesis based in the UK. The singer had previously acknowledged that all the songs in Nick Jonas' Spaceman are love letters addressed to his wife Priyanka Chopra.

He recently announced that he will be releasing a deluxe version of Spaceman in collaboration with his brothers Joe and Kevin. The album will have 5 new songs added to it. The Deluxe version of Spaceman titled Selfish Featuring released on March 16 with the songs Dangerous, Don't Give Up On Us (Chill), 2Drunk (Chill) and This Is Heaven (Chill) added to it.