Nick Jonas Reveals The Line-up Of Stars Performing At BBMAs 2021 In A Quirky Video: Watch

The big night of the Billboard Music Awards 2021 is just around the corner. After announcing that he will be hosting the awards night this year around, Nick Jonas has now revealed the line-up of stars performing at the BBMAs. On Tuesday, the Jumanji: The Next Level star took to Instagram to share a video of himself boasting about the line-up to hype fans about the show.

Nick Jonas gushes, "It's gonna be a great show"

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 is scheduled to be held on May 23, 2021, at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, California. Ahead of the awards night, host Nick Jonas announced some of the sensational artists that will take the stage of BBMAs with their performances in a quirky video. In the video shared by the Sucker crooner on his Instagram handle on May 18, he revealed that while the three-time Grammy Award winner The Weeknd will be one of the headlining performers, K-Pop group BTS will be premiering a new song (likely to be Butter).

Furthermore, he also spilt the beans on the awardees at BBMAs 2021 and said, "Drake is receiving the Best Artist of the Decade Award. The whole decade." The Chaos Walking actor then added, "You heard of Pink? Well, she's performing too". Nick continued, "Oh, and Pink is also getting the Icon Award". Lastly, the beloved husband of Priyanka Chopra shared the English new wave band, Duran Duran is also among the many who will perform at the Billboard Music Awards this year. Posting the video of himself on Instagram Nick wrote, "And to think this phone call didn’t even cover the whole line-up. It’s gonna be a great show! Don’t miss the @BBMAs hosted by me on May 23rd at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on @nbc!! #BBMAs (sic)".

Check out Nick Jonas' Instagram post below:

In other Nick Jonas' latest news, the American songster-actor opened up about his recent injury during the shoot of his singing reality show, The Voice. On Monday, Nick addressed the accident on the NBC show's live episode and said, "I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright." He also shared, "I have a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am."

IMAGE: NICK JONAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.